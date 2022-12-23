88 of Illinois' 102 Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Stay Mostly Stagnant

With many Illinois families preparing for holiday celebrations, cases of COVID-19 remain at elevated levels across the state, with three Chicago-area counties now at a "high" COVID-19 community level, according to the CDC.

CDC data shows that 88 of Illinois' 102 counties are currently at a "high" or "medium" community level, up from 86 counties at an elevated level last week.

While more counties are at an elevated level, the number of counties at a "high" level dropped from 43 counties to 33 counties this week. Conversely, the number of counties at a "medium" level rose from 43 to 55.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 23,793 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past seven days, with 82 additional deaths.

Additionally, state health officials announced that COVID-19 case and death data will now be reported on a weekly basis starting at the beginning of 2023, aligning with the CDC's current practice.

“Although we are seeing some improvement in the number of high risk communities compared to last week, I encourage Illinoisians to continue to use preventative measures as we enter the holiday weekend and enjoy our holiday gatherings. We are still seeing COVID-19 community levels, along with flu and other respiratory illnesses rise in many counties. Our goal is to limit hospitalizations, preserve hospital beds, and protect those most vulnerable to serious health outcomes, especially those over 65 and very young children," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

Vohra added that it is recommended for Illinois residents to get a flu shot and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, while also testing for COVID-19 when feeling ill.

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 3,953,928 cases and 35,714 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,814 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 184 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 187 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

The following counties are at a "high" COVID-19 community level, where CDC guidelines recommend masks be worn indoors:

Adams County

Calhoun County

Cass County

Champaign County

Christian County

Clay County

Crawford County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Ford County

Fulton County

Henry County

Jasper County

Jo Daviess County

Johnson County

Kendall County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Logan County

Macon County

Massac County

Menard County

Ogle County

Piatt County

Pike County

Randolph County

Richland County

Sangamon County

Schuyler County

Shelby County

Stark County

White County

Winnebago County

The following counties are at a "medium" COVID-19 community level, where masks are recommended for the elderly and those who are immunocompromised: