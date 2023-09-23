86-year-old man killed in Auburn Gresham shooting

An 86-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Just before 10 a.m., the man was found with a gunshot wound to his left thigh in the 8100 block of South Throop Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.