Auburn Gresham

82-year-old sexually assaulted during home invasion: Chicago police

The elderly woman was inside a home in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street when a male suspect gained entry through a window, Chicago police said

By Izzy Stroobandt

Chicago police are investigating after elderly woman was sexually assaulted Wednesday night during a home invasion in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

About 7 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was inside a home in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street when a male suspect gained entry through a window, Chicago police said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The man proceeded to strike the victim in the face, police said, causing her to fall to the ground. The man then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman was treated by Chicago Fire Department and transported to a nearby hospital for observation, police said. She was last listed in good condition.

No one was in custody, police said. An investigation was underway.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Auburn Gresham
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us