82-year-old sexually assaulted during home invasion: Chicago police

Chicago police are investigating after elderly woman was sexually assaulted Wednesday night during a home invasion in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

About 7 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was inside a home in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street when a male suspect gained entry through a window, Chicago police said.

The man proceeded to strike the victim in the face, police said, causing her to fall to the ground. The man then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman was treated by Chicago Fire Department and transported to a nearby hospital for observation, police said. She was last listed in good condition.

No one was in custody, police said. An investigation was underway.