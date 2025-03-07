81-year-old killed in Ravenswood house fire

An 81-year-old man died overnight after he was rescued from a fire in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.

The deadly house fire broke out around 5 p.m. Thursday on the 5100 block of North Oakley Avenue, police said.

The fire engulfed the home as firefighters battled the blaze, with flames shooting from a second-story window of the structure.

Fire officials said the close proximity of houses in the area posed a challenge when fighting the fire. It was struck out within an hour, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters found and recovered the 81-year-old victim from the fire, police said. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

He was identified Friday by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Jose Alcazar, of Chicago.

Two other people were rescued from the fire, though neither required hospitalization, according to a statement from Alderperson Andre Vasquez. A total of seven occupants of the residence were able to exit without injuries, police said.

No update on the cause of the fire has been given, and an investigation remains underway.