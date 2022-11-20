81 Stats and Facts About Marian Hossa as Blackhawks Prepare to Retire His Number

81 facts about Hossa as Hawks prepare to retire his number originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Marian Hossa will become the eighth player in Blackhawks history on Sunday to have his number retired, so to honor him, here are 81 facts and stats about Hossa:

1. Hossa was the first player in NHL history who played in the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons with three different teams (Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago). Corey Perry was the second (Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay).

2. Hossa is one of 43 players in NHL history with at least 500 goals and 1,000 games played.

3. Hossa's best statistical season came in 2006-07 when he recorded 43 goals and 57 assists for 100 points in 82 games with Atlanta.

4. Hossa scored at least 30 goals in a season eight times. He fell one goal short of 30 three times, finishing with 29 in 1999-2000, 2007-08 and 2011-12.

5. Hossa scored 20 shorthanded goals with the Blackhawks; 18 in the regular season and two in the playoffs. That ranks tied for sixth with Jonathan Toews in franchise history, below Steve Larmer (21), Bobby Hull (21), Tony Amonte (22), Eric Nesterenko (23) and Dirk Graham (27).

6. Hossa once scored seven shorthanded goals in a season, which came in 2005-06 with Atlanta. Those seven goals led the NHL.

7. Hossa scored five shorthanded goals with the Blackhawks in 2009-10, and he played only 57 games that season. Those five goals led the NHL.

8. Hossa received at least one vote for the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in 15 of his 19 NHL seasons. His best finish was fifth in 2013-14.

9. Hossa scored 17 overtime goals, including two in the playoffs.

10. Hossa scored 85 game-winning goals in the regular season and 12 in the playoffs.

11. Excluding his first season where he played only seven games, Hossa had a negative rating only once in his NHL career.

12. Hossa's +245 rating ranks 47th in NHL history.

13. Hossa fought only four times in his NHL career. He didn't record a single fight as a member of the Blackhawks.

14. Hossa finished second in Calder Trophy voting as the league's top rookie in 1997-98. He received 12 first-place votes but was beaten out by Chris Drury, who had 32 first-place votes.

15. Since the NHL began tracking this stat in 2005-06, Hossa ranks 10th all-time in takeaways with 748. To put that into perspective, he hasn't played since 2017.

16. Hossa finished his career with 628 penalty minutes. His season-high was 67 with Atlanta in 2005-06.

17. Hossa's career shooting percentage: 12.4.

18. Hossa scored 143 of his 525 goals on the power play, which is 27.2 percent of his markers.

19. From 2007-2017, Hossa appeared in 150 playoff games. Nobody played more over that stretch.

20. Hossa was selected to the NHL All-Star Game six times. He did not play in one of those because of an injury.

21. Shot attempt differential when Hossa was on the ice at even strength with the Blackhawks: +1,378.

22. Shots on goal differential when Hossa was on the ice at even strength with the Blackhawks: +704.

23. Scoring chance differential when Hossa was on the ice at even strength with the Blackhawks: +713.

24. High-danger chance differential when Hossa was on the ice at even strength with the Blackhawks: +199.

25. Goal differential when Hossa was on the ice at even strength with the Blackhawks: +117.

26. Of his 229 career assists with the Blackhawks, 136 of them were primary and 93 were secondary.

27. Hossa's career earnings in the NHL: $94.87 million.

28. Hossa scored his first career NHL goal with Ottawa on Dec. 9, 1998 in a 6-5 loss to Florida. Alexei Yashin recorded the primary assist and Patrick Traverse had the secondary assist.

29. Hossa scored his last NHL goal with Chicago on March 31, 2017 in a 3-1 win over Columbus. Patrick Kane recorded the primary assist and Brent Seabrook had the secondary assist.

30. Hossa has seven career NHL hat tricks. He oddly never had one with the Blackhawks.

31. Hossa's stats in four Olympic appearances with Slovakia: 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 19 games.

32. Hossa's stats in eight World Championship appearances with Slovakia: 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) in 52 games.

33. Hossa's stats in two World Junior appearances with Slovakia: 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 12 games.

34. Hossa's career average in ice time per game: 18:41.

35. Hossa turned down a five-year offer from Pittsburgh in 2008 to sign a one-year deal with Detroit. It seemed like an unusual move at the time, but he admitted it was one of the best decisions he's ever made.

36. Chicago and Tampa Bay each offered Hossa a 12-year, $63.3 million contract in the summer of 2009. Hossa chose the Blackhawks.

37. After Hossa signed with the Blackhawks, he needed shoulder surgery that kept him out for eight weeks to start the 2009-10 season. He scored two goals, including a shorthanded one, in his Chicago debut.

38. Hossa got two rings in the summer of 2010. He married his wife Jana shortly after the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup.

39. Hossa had 10 penalty shots in his NHL career. He scored on three of them.

40. Hossa went 17-for-55 in shootouts for a success rate of 30.9 percent.

41. Hossa in the second game of a back-to-back: 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games.

42. Hossa took 206 faceoffs in his career, including playoffs. He won only 73 of them for a win percentage of 35.4.

43. Hossa's numbers at home: 268 goals, 329 assists, 597 points, +179 rating in 648 games.

44. Hossa's numbers on the road: 257 goals, 280 assists, 537 points, +66 rating in 661 games.

45. Hossa on day games: 87 points (42 goals, 45 assists) in 98 games.

46. Hossa scored 24 of his 37 career shorthanded goals on the road, including all three in the playoffs.

47. Hossa was traded from Ottawa to Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2005, which was the day he signed an extension with the Senators, much to his surprise. He was traded for Dany Heatley.

48. The Penguins acquired Hossa and Pascal Dupuis from Atlanta at the trade deadline on Feb. 26, 2008 for Colby Armstrong, Erik Christensen, Angelo Esposito and a first-round pick. Hossa played only 12 regular-season games with Pittsburgh because of an injury but was a force for them in the playoffs.

49. Hossa scored one of his two career playoff overtime goals with the Blackhawks. It was Game 5 against Nashville in 2010, and remains one of the biggest goals in franchise history.

50. Most points against a single team for Hossa: Florida, with 64 in 57 games.

51. Hossa played against the Blackhawks 13 times in his career. He had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in those games.

52. Hossa scored at least 10 goals against 28 of 30 NHL teams. The only two teams he didn't hit the double-digit mark: Chicago and Ottawa, the two teams he played for the longest.

53. Hossa recorded 4,229 shots on goal in the NHL. That ranks 21st all-time.

54. Hossa had two seasons where he finished with a point-per-game average: 2003-04 (1.01) and 2006-07 (1.22).

55. Hossa was on the ice for 558 power-play goals.

56. Hossa recorded only 348 hits with the Blackhawks. For context, the hits leader for the 2021-22 season alone was Radko Gudas at 355.

57. Hossa was the 44th player in NHL history to score 500 goals.

58. Hossa was the 80th player in NHL history to score 1,000 points.

59. Patrick Kane recently called Hossa "the perfect hockey player." Hard to disagree.

60. Hossa spent three years as a member of Arizona but never actually played for the Coyotes.

61. Hossa's father Frantisek was head coach of the Slovak national team and coached Marian in several tournaments. He was also a former professional player.

62. Hossa lives on the same street in Trencin, Slovakia as Zdeno Chara and Marian Gaborik. The three of them have a combined six Stanley Cups together.

63. One of Hossa's best friends was Slovak hockey legend Pavol Demitra, who died in a plane crash in 2011. Hossa's first daughter Mia was born two days after the tragic incident.

64. Hossa had a +21 rating in the playoffs with the Blackhawks. That ranks fifth in franchise history.

65. Hossa received at least one vote for the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct in nine of 19 NHL seasons. His best finish was fourth in 2016-17, which was the final season of his playing career.

66. Hossa received at least one vote for the Hart Trophy as the league MVP five times.

67. Hossa didn't play a single game in the AHL.

68. Hossa's younger brother Marcel also played in the NHL. He recorded 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists) in 237 games across six seasons with Montreal, N.Y. Rangers and Phoenix.

69. During the 2004-05 lockout, Hossa played with Marcel with Mora IK in Sweden. Marian had 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games before finishing the season with Trencin Dukla in Slovakia, where he compiled 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 25 games.

70. Over an eight-year span from 2007-2015, Hossa played in six Conference Finals.

71. Hossa was named the WHL's Rookie of the Year in 1997-98 when he registered 85 points (45 goals, 40 assists) in 53 games for the Portland Winterhawks. He also had 19 points (13 goals, six assists) in 16 playoff contests.

72. In his only season with the Winterhawks, Hossa tore his ACL late in the third period of the championship game. Portland went on to win and Hossa celebrated on the ice while being pushed around on a chair by his teammates.

73. Hossa was selected by Ottawa in the first round (No. 12 overall) of the 1997 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks had the No. 13 and No. 16 picks that year and took forwards Daniel Cleary and Ty Jones, respectively.

74. Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville excused Hossa from the dreaded training camp fitness testing because he knew Hossa was in shape. Legend.

75. Hossa ended his playing career with four years left on his contract due to a progressive skin disorder. He has put on his hockey equipment only once since retiring for the Hall of Fame Legends Classic.

76. Hossa signed a one-day contract with the Blackhawks on April 7, 2022 to officially retire as a member of the organization.

77. Hossa was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November of 2021. He was the 69th player ever to get in on the first ballot.

78. Hossa is only the second player ever to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame while still under contract.

79. Hossa is the third Slovakian-born player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Peter Stastny (1998) and Stan Mikita (1983) are the others.

80. Hossa is the eighth player in Blackhawks history to have his number retired, joining Glenn Hall (No. 1), Keith Magnuson (No. 3), Pierre Pilote (No. 3), Bobby Hull (No. 9), Denis Savard (No. 18), Stan Mikita (No. 21) and Tony Esposito (No. 35).

81. Hossa is the only player in Blackhawks history to wear No. 81. He will also be the last. Congrats, Marian.

