81 Cases of Coronavirus Reported at Joliet Assisted Living Facility: State

A total of 81 coronavirus cases have been reported at the suburban Symphony of Joliet nursing home — a significant increase in cases in less than a week, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of Sunday, 81 cases and 21 deaths had been reported on the IDPH's website. Two days earlier, 23 deaths — 22 patients and a staff member — were reported along with 16 additional cases.

Information about the discrepancy in the number of deaths wasn't immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Both the mayor of Joliet and Will County officials have called for an investigation into the facility.

With the dozens of additional cases, Symphony of Joliet has surpassed Willowbrook's Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as the largest outbreak at a longterm care facility in the state.

Sources told NBC 5 Investigates that Symphony personnel faced a shortage of personal protective equipment and left residents who tested positive for coronavirus in rooms with healthy patients.

A Symphony spokesperson disputed those claims.

"The staff does have everything they need in order to protect themselves and to protect the guests," said Lauryn Allison, director of communications at Symphony Care Network.

Will County officials said the county health department only oversees food inspections for nursing homes. All other regulations and licensing are up to IDPH.