8 Years and $793M Later, Jane Byrne Interchange Construction Nearly Complete

After eight years of traffic congestion, cone zones, lane and ramp closures and more, nearly all of the work on one of Chicago's most anticipated highway construction projects in one of the city's busiest bottlenecks is nearly complete.

According to officials, more than 400,000 motorists travel through the Jane Byrne Interchange, which connects three expressways: the Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) to the south, the Kennedy Expressway to the north (I-90/94), the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) to the west along with Ida B. Wells Drive to the east.

Construction to improve and rebuild bridges, retaining walls, ramps and more began in 2014 and was expected to be completed in 2018. However, a ballooning budget and countless complications brought commuters traffic, congestion and a years-long delay.

According to reporting from the Chicago Sun-Times, the 35-project undertaking was initially slated to cost $535 million. However, eight years and a total of $793 million later, the project is nearly complete.

According to officials, all four lanes on the interchange are now open. New changes include two northbound Kennedy entrance ramps from Adams to Jackson Streets, as well as wider ramps from eastbound I-290 onto the Kennedy and Dan Ryan Expressway. Only two construction projects are still outstanding.

Overall, officials say the improvements are expected to bring an approximately 50% reduction in motorist delays.

State officials, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are expected to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the project, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.