An 8-year-old boy was shot to death in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood early Thursday evening in an incident that also left a 5-year-old boy wounded, according to police.

Police said the two children were inside a residence in the 1400 block of East 71st Place when they both sustained gunshot wounds.

The 8-year-old boy was struck in the head and transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 5-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to his head and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including details regarding a possible suspect, were unknown.

There was no further information available.