8-year-old breaks free from attempted kidnapper in Ravenswood

An 8-year-old boy escaped a driver who tried to kidnap them Monday in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood, police said.

The boy was walking with his guardian around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Ainslie Street when a man in a blue sedan drove up to them and reached through his passenger window and grabbed the child’s arm, according to Chicago police.

The boy struck the man’s arm and broke free, police said.

The driver fled west on Ainslie Street, police said. He was described by police as a white man in his 30s with “fair complexion and brown wavy hair.”

No arrests were made.