8-year-old boy shot, killed inside Chicago home ID'd

An 8-year-old boy shot and killed inside his home Thursday night in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood was identified Friday morning by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

According to the Medical Examiner, the boy has been identified as Josiah Hooker. According to the Medical Examiner, Josiah's home address is the same location where he was found shot.

The shooting took place just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday inside a residence in the 1400 block of East 71st Place, police said. Josiah was shot in the head and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police added.

A manner of death was not provided.

According to police, a 5-year-old boy also inside the home sustained a graze wound to the head. He was transported to a nearby hospital and last listed in good condition.

According to authorities, a firearm was recovered from the scene.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.