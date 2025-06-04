8-year-old boy dies months after deadly daycare crash in Illinois that killed 4 others

An 8-year-old boy has died months after a deadly crash at a daycare in Chatham, Illinois, that killed three other children and a teen, officials said.

The young boy from Springfield, Bradley Lund, was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lund was at HSHS St. John's Hospital after suffering multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, Allmon said. His death remains under investigation.

The incident happen on April 28, when a car crashed through the Y.N.O.T. Outdoors daycare and after-care center in Chatham, near Springfield.

"On Monday, April 28, 2025, a vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, traveled through a field and into the east side of the YNOT After School Camp located at 301 Breckenridge Road in Chatham," ISP said in a release.

Among the children killed were 8-year-old Ainsley Grace Johnson, also known as "Squirt"; 7-year-old Alma Buhnerkempe; 18-year-old Rylee Britton, of Springfield; and 7-year-old Kathryn Corley, of Chatham. Six additional children were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, ISP said.

An attorney representing the driver said she was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, but did suffer a medical emergency behind the wheel.

According to Springfield attorney W. Scott Hanken, the 44-year-old woman, identified by police as Marianne Akers, suffered a seizure in the lead-up to the crash. It was not immediately clear what caused the seizure, however.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Akers was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. She was not injured in the incident but was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly had previously said some evidence suggested the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical episode leading up to the crash.

"Some evidence has been developed indicating the possibility of a medical emergency leading up to the crash. However, the investigation of this information and other evidence has not yet concluded," Kelly said, marking the first comments about a potential cause of the tragic crash. "And we and will continue until all leads and research has been exhausted throughout this state police investigation."

Police said toxicology reports came back negative for drugs and alcohol.

"At this time, we can report initial preliminary toxicology test results were negative for alcohol and negative for controlled substances," Kelly said. "The analysis is a comprehensive panel that tested negative for all forms of alcohol, including negative for acetone, negative for ethanol, negative for isopropanol and negative for methanol, as well as negative for controlled substances, including negative for benzodiazepine, negative for amphetamines, negative for cocaine, negative for opiates, negative for cannabinoids, negative for phencyclidine."

A multiagency investigation is now underway after a car went through a daycare facility in Chatham. Among those killed, one as young as four years old

Chatham, Illinois, near Springfield, is located approximately 220 miles southwest of Chicago.