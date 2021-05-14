8-Year-Old Boy and 5 Young Teens Shot in Chicago Over 11 Hours

An 8-year-old boy and five young teens were wounded over seven hours across Chicago Thursday night and early Friday, according to Chicago police.

The boy was in the street in the 1800 block of South Kildare Avenue when someone began firing shots about 6 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was hit in the knee and was taken by people at the scene to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The boy was not the intended target, according to police.

Less than an hour later, two teenage boys were shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

The boys, 15 and 16 were walking in the 7200 block of South Wood Street when they were shot about 6:40 p.m., police said.

The older boy was struck in the abdomen and the younger was shot in the arm, police said. The boys walked to Holy Cross Hospital and were transferred to a nearby trauma center where their conditions were stabilized, according to police.

Earlier in the day, another 16-year-old boy was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

The teen was getting into his car in the 8600 block of South Wallace Avenue when a gunman approached and began firing about 1:45 p.m., police said. He was struck in the heel and went to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A third 16-year-old boy was hurt in another West Englewood shooting. The teen boy was standing outside about 10 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Paulina Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

He was struck in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Officers said the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted, according to police.

Early Friday, a 14-year-old girl was wounded in Englewood on the South Side. She was standing outside in the 800 block of West 61st Street when someone fired shots about 12:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

She suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago police said. She was listed in fair condition, according to police.

There is no one in custody, police said.

In all, 18 people were shot Thursday in Chicago, two of them fatally.

— A man was killed and another critically hurt in a shooting Thursday in Chatham on the South Side.

The men, both 25, were standing on the sidewalk about 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East 79th Street when someone came out from the alley and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

One man was shot in the abdomen and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified him.

The other was struck in the neck, leg and back and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

— Another man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Bronzeville on the South Side. The 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 400 block of East 48th Street when someone fired shots police said.

He was shot in the face and leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released his identity.

Other shootings:

— A 31-year-old man was shot driving in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 11:15 p.m., the man was in the 2100 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a sedan pulled alongside him and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the back and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition, police said.

— A 50-year-old man was shot in a home Thursday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The man was shot in the leg inside a residence about 6:55 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Honore Street, police said.

—A 23-year-old man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The man was walking about 6:40 p.m. in the 900 block of East 79th Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the hand and was treated on the scene by Chicago Fire paramedics, police said. He was released after his condition was stabilized.

— A 33-year-old man was shot in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

The man was driving about 5:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Columbus Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

He was shot in the abdomen and suffered graze wounds to his leg and back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized.

— A 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was walking about 2:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

— A man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

He was walking about 10:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Carpenter Street when a white Dodge Durango drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. The 34-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

— A 47-year-old man was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 12:40 a.m., he was sitting in a vehicle at a gas station in the 800 block of West Garfield Boulevard, when two men got out of a white sedan and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the left leg and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

— Two women were shot in Austin on the West Side and one of them returned fire but did not hit the gunman, according to police.

The two, 24 and 25, were standing on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of West Quincy Street when someone they knew walked up and fired, police said. The 24-year-old, a concealed carry cardholder, returned fire.

The 25-year-old was struck in the right buttocks and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The younger woman was struck in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

— A 49-year-old woman was shot in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 12:25 a.m., she was walking in the 2700 block of West 62nd Street, when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. The woman was struck in both legs and brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

Five people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.