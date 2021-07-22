8 People Traveling on Party Bus Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Park

Eight people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side, according to police.

Just before midnight, the group had been traveling on a party bus when a dark-gray and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up to them in the 1600 block of North LaSalle Drive and someone inside the car fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the leg, police said. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the man is in fair condition and the woman is in serious condition.

A 23-year-old man was struck in the groin and was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said. Two men, 42 and 52, were struck in their legs and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

A 27-year-old man was struck in the chest and later dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 29-year-old man was struck in the arm and took himself to Rush University Medical Center, but was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the hand and later drove herself to Jackson Park Hospital where she is in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.

The incident was the third mass shooting in Chicago within a span of six hours.

Two shootings occurred just 10 minutes apart at around 6 p.m. in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said.

The first took place near the intersection of 13th Street and Christiana, where five people were shot. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot in the head and taken to an area hospital where he was in grave condition, according to police. Three other men in their 20s were also shot and hospitalized, according to police, who said their conditions had stabilized.

The second shooting was reported just 10 minutes later near the intersection of Douglas and Ridgeway. According to police, multiple assailants opened fire at the scene, injuring four teens and a 22-year-old man.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the upper body, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the right arm, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg, and a 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his back. All were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

The 22-year-old man was hit in the right thigh, and is also in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody in connection with either of the first two shootings, according to Chicago police, who continue to investigate.