No, no one in Illinois -- or the rest of the country, for that matter -- won Saturday's $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. And because of that, the winnings for the next drawing have now swelled to $1.9 billion -- the largest pot in game history.

But all isn't lost for 8 lucky Illinois Powerball players. In fact, quite a bit was won.

According to state lottery officials, 8 Powerball tickets worth a total $700,00 were sold in Illinois.

"Three lucky players matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $150,000 each," Illinois Lottery said in a press release. "Five players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each."

Here's where each of the winning tickets were sold:

$150,000: Circle K in Steger, 3507 Chicago Rd.

$150,000: Express Lane in Cordova, 199 Route 84 N.

$150,000: Ticket purchased online at Illinois Lottery website

$50,000: Casey's in Jerseyville, 908 W. Carpenter St.

$50,000: DG Food & Liquor Mart in Downer's Grove, 2027 Ogden Ave.

$50,000: Hucks in Mount Vernon, 3300 Broadway St.

$50,000: Hucks in Mount Vernon, 3300 Broadway St.

$50,000: MJ7 Oil Corporation in Winthrop Harbor, 901 Sheridan Rd.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. During a Powerball drawing, five white balls are drawn, each containing a number from 1 to 69, along one with red Powerball, which contains a number from 1 to 26.

In order to win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers.

Do You Need to Match All 6 Numbers to Win a Payout?

While players can win a payout in nine different ways, only the grand prize jackpot can be won by matching six numbers.

Players can win various payouts from one, two, three, four, or five matched numbers. That prize increases if the Powerball number is matched.

Here's a Powerball Payout breakdown:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

Players also have the option of adding a "Power Play" to their ticket, which is an additional cost but can increase the amount of money you win if you get a match.

When is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Nov. 6. at 9:59 p.m. CST. It is currently worth $1.9 billion.

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.