8 Shot, 1 Fatally, at Gathering in Wrightwood Neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, Police Say

Eight people were shot, one fatally, at a gathering early Friday in the Wrightwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

The shooting took place just after midnight in the 2500 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

Authorities said the victims were attending a gathering with several people when at least two male gunmen opened fire inside.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatality and further details, including his identity, were not available.

Officials said a 27-year-old man was also shot in the head and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the left knee and a 28-year-old man was shot in the left leg, according to police, who said both were taken to Christ in fair condition.

Police said a 28-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were both shot in the abdomen and taken to an unknown hospital. A sixth victim of unknown age and gender sustained a gunshot wound to the body, police said, and arrived at Roseland Community Hospital in unknown condition but will be transferred to Christ.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and took himself to Little Company of Mary Medical Center but will also be transferred to Christ in unknown condition, according to police.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to Chicago police, who said several weapons were recovered on the scene. An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.