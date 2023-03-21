Chicago Fire Department

8 Seriously Injured, Including 2 Children, in Crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago firefighters say that eight people, including two children, were badly injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of Kimball and Peterson, and involved at least two vehicles.

A total of eight victims were taken to area hospitals, with seven of them in red (serious-to-critical) condition, according to authorities.

Two children were transported to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital.

Another victim was taken to a hospital in grave condition, fire officials said.

Police have not yet released details on the crash, and an investigation remains underway.

