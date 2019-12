One person was hurt, and eight others were displaced in a fire in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday evening on Chicago's South Side, fire officials confirmed.

The fire broke out before 5:15 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Sangamon. One person was taken to the hospital for a medical issue, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Human services representatives were called out to help the six adults and two children displaced by the fire.