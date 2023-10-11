8 new restaurants featured on Michelin's 2023 Chicago guide

Though most of 2023 is now behind us, several new Chicago eateries received recognition on this year's Michelin Chicago guide, with the publication recommending restaurants of a variety of cuisines that represent the freshest flavors of the city.

The full guide, now recommending 166 restaurants in Chicago, can be found here.

Here's a look at the eight restaurants that are new to the 2023 Chicago guide:

Atelier, 4835 North Western Avenue

This Lincoln Square spot with upscale, contemporary American cuisine earned high marks for its high-quality ingredients and "carefully calibrated tasting menu."

Boonie's, 4337 North Western Avenue

A Filipino spot known for an unmistakable aroma of garlic once walking through the doors, Boonie's was lauded for its wealth of pork dishes, along with a dessert of a creamy plantain wrapped in a spring roll, dusted in brown sugar and deep-fried.

Cellar Door Provisions, 3025 West Diversey Avenue

A no-frills Mediterranean restaurant in Logan Square, the eatery's straightforward approach and good eats impressed Michelin inspectors. The duck liver mousse paired with country bread was specifically lauded.

GG's Chicken Shop, 3325 North Southport Avenue

Fried and rotisserie chicken ordered at the counter is the highlight at GG's, bringing a retro approach to a neighborhood that has become more synonymous with contemporary eateries in recent years. On top of chicken and sides, the oatmeal cream pie dessert was also recommended.

Itoko, 3325 North Southport Avenue

You read that right. At the same address as GG's Chicken Shop lies a Japanese eatery that equally wowed Michelin inspectors. Praised for sleek, contemporary decor, Itoko's hot and cold appetizers to extensive sushi menu received acclaim.

Kyoten Next Door, 2513 West Armitage Avenue

A 10-seat experience offering only nigiri, prices are high at this establishment due to twice-weekly shipments from Japan. Hearty pieces of fish and unique dishes such as an avocado wrapped inside a tuna handroll were lauded.

Yao Yao, 230 West Cermak Road

Located in the heart of Chicago's Chinatown, Yao Yao's glass-enclosed kitchen and pastel decor set the tone for its signature dish, the Yao Yao pickled fish. Numerous sides and konjac noodles were also a favorite of Michelin staffers.

Obélix, 700 North Sedgwick Street

A River North bistro known for its lavish offerings, steak frites, foie gras and other French staples are available at this upscale spot in the middle of one of the city's most active neighborhoods. House-made ice cream and warm pastries await for those who have room for dessert.