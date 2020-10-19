8 More Cook County Chief Judge's Office Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

The Cook County Office of the Chief Judge announced Monday that eight more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past four days.

Five employees work at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center (JTDC), while two others work for the Juvenile Probation Department, according to a press release from Mary Wisniewski, Director of Communications for the Office of the Chief Judge.

The eighth employee to test positive works for Family Mediation Services at the Cook County Clerk’s Office in the Loop. This employee has not been at the office since March, Wisniewski said.

As of Monday, 105 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 44 who work at the JTDC.

Additionally, the Office of the Chief Judge announced a judge in the Bridgeview Courthouse and a JTDC resident who visited the Rolling Meadows Courthouse last week have tested positive.

The Office of the Chief Judge reported a total of 4 judges and 33 JTDC residents have contracted the virus.

Wisniewski said all areas with which infected employees, judge and JTDC resident have had contact will be thoroughly cleaned.