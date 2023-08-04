8 interactive bounce houses coming to Woodfield Mall. Here's what to know about dates, tickets and more

There’s a new way to experience bounce houses, and it's coming soon to Woodfield Mall.

Presented by XL Event Lab, the Bounce the City Tour will feature eight different inflatables, including a 600+ ft. obstacle course, bottomless ball pit and more. The exhibit will be open for a limited time between Aug. 26 through Sep. 4. The traveling octet of interactive bounce houses includes a DJ disco dome, sports arena and more.

All-Access tickets start at $23 for a 90-minute pass. Events are expected to sell out, and buying tickets in advance is encouraged.

Information about how to purchase tickets and what else you need to know can be found at BounceTheCity.com.