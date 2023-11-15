As the decision to seek care for a loved one in a nursing home poses a difficult and stressful choice for families, determining which facilities are well-regarded by residents is important for many in need of care.

Recent ratings from the U.S. News & World Report assess nursing homes across the United States, ranking the best in each state while grading facilities on both their short-term and long-term care.

The ratings evaluated every nursing home that was Medicare- and Medicaid-certified during the July 2023 Certified Medicare & Medicaid Services census.

In order to be recognized as one of the publication's best nursing homes, facilities must be "high-performing" in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care or both.

The ratings were based on staffing, medical outcomes, patient complaints and processes of care.

Of the 15,007 nursing homes evaluated by U.S. News & World Report, 2,804, or 19%, were named as the publication's best nursing homes.

Overall, 1,918 facilities were high-performing in short-term rehabilitation while 1,353 homes were high-performing in long-term care. A total of 467 facilities were rated as high-performing in both, including eight in Illinois.

More information on how the ratings were compiled can be found here.

Below is a look at the eight nursing homes in Illinois that were rated as high-performing in both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care:

Burgess Square Healthcare Center, Westmont DuPage Care Center, Wheaton Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth Moorings of Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights Radford Green, Lincolnshire The Mather - Evanston, Evanston Wauconda Care, Wauconda

A full list of homes in Illinois rated as high-performing in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care can be found here.