8 Illinois nursing homes named among the best in the country by US News & World Report for 2024

Eight Illinois nursing homes were rated as "high-performing" in both short-term and long-term care

By NBC Chicago Staff

As the decision to seek care for a loved one in a nursing home poses a difficult and stressful choice for families, determining which facilities are well-regarded by residents is important for many in need of care.

Recent ratings from the U.S. News & World Report assess nursing homes across the United States, ranking the best in each state while grading facilities on both their short-term and long-term care.

The ratings evaluated every nursing home that was Medicare- and Medicaid-certified during the July 2023 Certified Medicare & Medicaid Services census.

In order to be recognized as one of the publication's best nursing homes, facilities must be "high-performing" in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care or both.

The ratings were based on staffing, medical outcomes, patient complaints and processes of care.

Of the 15,007 nursing homes evaluated by U.S. News & World Report, 2,804, or 19%, were named as the publication's best nursing homes.

Overall, 1,918 facilities were high-performing in short-term rehabilitation while 1,353 homes were high-performing in long-term care. A total of 467 facilities were rated as high-performing in both, including eight in Illinois.

More information on how the ratings were compiled can be found here.

Below is a look at the eight nursing homes in Illinois that were rated as high-performing in both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care:

  1. Burgess Square Healthcare Center, Westmont
  2. DuPage Care Center, Wheaton
  3. Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac
  4. Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth
  5. Moorings of Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights
  6. Radford Green, Lincolnshire
  7. The Mather - Evanston, Evanston
  8. Wauconda Care, Wauconda

A full list of homes in Illinois rated as high-performing in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care can be found here.

