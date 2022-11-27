8 Dead, at Least 32 Wounded in Thanksgiving Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago police say eight people are dead and at least 32 others have been injured in shootings across the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred on Thursday night in the 8000 block of South Vernon, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old man was sitting inside of a vehicle just before 8 p.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

No further information was available, and no suspects were in custody.

Just over an hour later in the 100 block of West 112th Street, police responding to a call of shots fired discovered a 36-year-old man lying on the sidewalk.

The man had been shot in the face and the abdomen, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Within a five-hour span between Friday night and Saturday morning, at least five people were killed in separate shootings, police said.

In the first, two individuals were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street at approximately 8:24 p.m. Friday when a person in a black SUV fired shots at them.

A 42-year-old woman was hit in the hip, and was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. A 14-year-old boy was hit in the shoulder, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

No suspects are in custody.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 12700 block of South Halsted, three men were at a gathering of around 30 people when a person opened fire.

A 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were both struck in the head, and both were taken to area hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead. Police say a third man was hit in the back, and a fourth later arrived at an area hospital with two gunshot wounds to his lower left leg.

Police say the latter two victims were both listed in good condition. No suspects are in custody.

In the 6800 block of South Prairie at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no further information on the shooting has become available.

At approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Honore, a 60-year-old man was shot in the chest, stomach and thigh during a verbal altercation with another man, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect in the case, who had dropped a weapon in the home after the shooting, was taken into custody by responding officers, authorities said.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of West Harrison, a 40-year-old man was standing on the street when an unknown assailant fired shots, striking the victim in the head.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, according to police.

Here are the rest of the shootings reported over the holiday weekend:

Sunday –

At approximately 2:20 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Michigan Avenue, an 18-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. Police say the teen was uncooperative and refused to answer questions.

In the 4400 block of West Gladys at approximately 9:06 a.m., a 40-year-old man was shot in the head, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Saturday –

At approximately 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland, a man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the groin, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 5600 block of West Fullerton at approximately 1:10 a.m., a 41-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he was shot in the right hand, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was in front of a business in the first block of South Franklin at approximately 2:15 a.m. when he was shot during an argument, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 34-year-old man was standing in the 11200 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at approximately 10:45 a.m. when three men started shooting at him, striking him in the left hand, left thigh, and in his abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Just after noon in the 6500 block of South King Drive, a 23-year-old man was shot during an altercation with another man. Police say he was hit in the left buttocks, and suffered a graze wound to his head. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 2300 block of South Winchester at approximately 3:50 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the back, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the back while standing in the 2500 block of West 62 nd Street, police said. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Street, police said. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. Two teens were in a parked vehicle in the 11300 block of South May Street at approximately 5:50 p.m. when they were shot in the arms. According to police, both were taken to area hospitals in fair condition.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Washtenaw at approximately 6:17 p.m. when he was shot in the back by a person in a passing vehicle. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

At approximately 9:24 p.m. in the 2100 block of North McVicker, an 18-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 9200 block of South Indiana at approximately 10:17 p.m., a 24-year-old man was leaving his home when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the right buttocks. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of West 23rd Place at approximately 11:01 p.m. when a person in a white sedan fired shots, striking him in the left forearm. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Friday –

At approximately 2:14 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Yates, a 14-year-old boy was riding a bike when he was shot in the thigh, left foot and buttocks, police said. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was standing in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard at approximately 2:15 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg and right thigh. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 700 block of North Hamlin Boulevard at approximately 3:15 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was standing in front of a residence when a group of individuals fired shots at him, striking him in the foot. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Thursday –

At approximately 4:44 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Racine, two men were struck by gunfire, police said. A 34-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were both taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Two teens were traveling in a vehicle in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 9:15 p.m. when they were shot multiple times. A 16-year-old boy was hit in the leg and back, while a 17-year-old girl was hit in the back and neck. Both were taken to area hospitals in fair condition, police said.

Wednesday –