8 Dead, at Least 15 Wounded in Memorial Day Weekend Gun Violence in Chicago

Chicago police say eight people are dead, including a 16-year-old boy, and at least 15 people have been injured in shootings across the city over the Memorial Day weekend.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting, a man was shot in the head in the 1000 block of North Drake at approximately 7:44 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Cook County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No further circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

Earlier Sunday morning, a 45-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Ingleside at approximately 3:52 a.m. when a person in a passing black SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the left side of his torso.

Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 6100 block of South Indiana when a man walked up to him and fired multiple shots, striking him in the chest and arm, police said.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and later succumbed to his injuries.

Nearby officers responded quickly to the scene and put a possible suspect into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Officers also recovered a weapon near the scene.

Just over an hour later in the 3400 block of West North Avenue, a 28-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk by police after being shot in the head. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two men were seen running from the scene, but neither was taken into custody.

At approximately 7:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West 97th Place, a 32-year-old male victim was found shot to death inside a residence, police officials said. The victim was pronounced dead on scene, and no one was in custody Saturday evening.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man was fatally shot and three others were injured in a shooting in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw, according to police. The four victims were outside of a residence at approximately 6:26 p.m. when someone in an unknown vehicle approached and fired shots, officers stated. The 35-year-old male victim was struck once to the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died.

Two other victims, a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, were listed in fair condition the hospital. A fourth person, a 43-year-old man, sustained a graze wound to the arm and refused treatment.

No one had been arrested as of Saturday evening.

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of South Justine, police were called to a residence, and upon arrival they discovered a 27-year-old man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that no suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are seeking witnesses to the shooting.

The first reported homicide of the weekend took place late Friday night in the 5600 block of South Paulina, according to Chicago police.

Just before 11:30 p.m., a 41-year-old man was discovered lying on a sidewalk after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no witnesses have come forward, and Area One detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

Just after 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Avers, a 17-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the chest, police say. The boy was taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition has stabilized.

A 22-year-old man was shot after a verbal altercation following a narcotics-related transaction, police said. The incident took place in the 2500 block of East 79th Street at approximately 4:20 p.m., and left the man with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to the University of Chicago in stable condition.

the 7900 block of South State Street at approximately 9:17 p.m., a 21-year-old man was exiting a vehicle when he was shot in the pelvis. Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition, and there are no suspects in custody.

Saturday –

Just after midnight in the 400 block of East 61st Street, a 30-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the ankle. Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy got into a verbal altercation with the driver of a blue SUV in the 7600 block of South Exchange at approximately 12:49 a.m., and was shot when the driver got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots. The boy was hit in the face, chest and abdomen, and is in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

In the 6400 block of South King Drive at approximately 1:18 a.m., a 37-year-old man was walking when he got into a verbal altercation with three men, police said. At least one of the men opened fire, striking the victim in the backside and grazing his head. He was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 600 block of North Lockwood, a 33-year-old man was standing outside when a person in a passing black sedan fired shots, striking him in the abdomen, according to police. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

In the 5700 block of South Wolcott at approximately 6:56 p.m., two male victims were inside of a vehicle when someone in an unknown vehicle approached them and fired shots, police said. A 25-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A 35-year-old male victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the calf and listed in fair condition.

Just after 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Sangamon, a 35-year-old man was standing in front of a residence with a group of people when a man across the street opened fire, striking him multiple times in the stomach and legs. The man was taken to the University of Chicago, and is in critical condition, according to police.

A 31-year-old woman was sitting in the front seat of a vehicle in the 8700 block of South Parnell at approximately 9:37 p.m. when a person in another vehicle fired shots, striking her in the right leg. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition, while two children that were also in the vehicle, a 10-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, were taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital. Neither was injured in the shooting, police said.

In the 4500 block of West Maypole at approximately 11:48 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots at her, striking her in the chest. According to police, the woman was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was listed in serious condition.

Sunday -