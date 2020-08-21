73-Year-Old Woman Shot through Doorway of Calumet Heights Home

A 73-year-old woman was shot and seriously wounded through the doorway of her Calumet Heights home Friday on the South Side.

She was opening the back door to let a visiting relative in at 2:11 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Oglesby Avenue when someone outside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The woman was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The woman’s relative told investigators he may have been the intended target, but didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from, according to police sources.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.