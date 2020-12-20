71-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed Inside Home on Chicago's Far South Side

A 71-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a home Sunday night on Chicago's Far South Side after two offenders opened fire from the outside, police said.

At approximately 7:39 p.m., the victim was inside a home in the 10800 block of South Morgan in the Calumet Park neighborhood when two people began shooting into the residence.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Sunday.

The incident remained under investigation.