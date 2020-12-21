71-Year-Old Woman Identified After Being Shot and Killed Inside Far South Side Home

A 71-year-old woman was identified Monday, one day after she was shot and killed inside a home on Chicago's Far South Side after two offenders opened fire from the outside, police said.

Emma Wright was killed Sunday evening inside her home in the city's Calumet Park neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

At approximately 7:39 p.m., Wright was inside a home in the 10800 block of South Morgan when two people began shooting into the residence.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Sunday.

The incident remained under investigation.