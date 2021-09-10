71-Year-Old Woman Carjacked in Chicago's Logan Square Neighborhood

A 71-year-old woman was carjacked in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood late Thursday night, authorities said.

The woman was parking her Nissan Versa just after 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Sacramento when police say a dark-colored sedan pulled up behind her and a man got out carrying a handgun.

The man pulled the woman out of her car and fled the scene in her vehicle while a second person fled in the other vehicle, authorities said.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident and no one was in custody as of Friday morning. An investigation remained ongoing.