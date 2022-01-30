Highland Indiana

70-Year-Old Woman Killed in Highland Crash

Generic image of sirens from a police cruiser.
NBC 7

A 70-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle ran a red light and slammed into her car Sunday morning in northwest Indiana.

According to police in Highland, the woman was driving her vehicle at approximately 8:55 a.m. when she approached the intersection of US 41 and Ramblewood Drive.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Police say the woman was driving through a green light when another vehicle, traveling southbound on US 41, ran through a red light and slammed into her car.

Authorities say the woman, a Munster resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

luke getsy 32 mins ago

Chicago Bears Hire Luke Getsy as Offensive Coordinator

Jeremy Colliton 3 hours ago

Former Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton Takes Reins for Canadian Olympic Team

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as a 51-year-old Highland resident, was taken to an area hospital, where she was receiving treatment for head and leg injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the crash.

This article tagged under:

Highland Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us