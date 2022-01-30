70-Year-Old Woman Killed in Highland Crash

A 70-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle ran a red light and slammed into her car Sunday morning in northwest Indiana.

According to police in Highland, the woman was driving her vehicle at approximately 8:55 a.m. when she approached the intersection of US 41 and Ramblewood Drive.

Police say the woman was driving through a green light when another vehicle, traveling southbound on US 41, ran through a red light and slammed into her car.

Authorities say the woman, a Munster resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as a 51-year-old Highland resident, was taken to an area hospital, where she was receiving treatment for head and leg injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the crash.