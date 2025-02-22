70-year-old woman charged with estranged husband's murder: NW Indiana police

A 70-year-old northwest Indiana woman was charged with the murder of her estranged husband on Friday, according to law enforcement.

Stephanie Nagel, of Rensselaer, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Phil Nagel, 71, according to the Rensselaer Police Department.

Rensselaer police officers responded to a home in the 700 block of West Milroy Avenue on Monday after Phil Nagel was found dead by a neighbor, authorities said. Entry was made into Phil Nagel's home after friends became worried when he failed to show up for planned events.

An autopsy was conducted and determined Phil Nagel died after sustaining a gunshot wound. Authorities said evidence from the scene and surrounding areas led police to investigate Stephanie Nagel and obtain a search warrant for her residence.

Additional evidence was located at her home in Rensselaer, police said. During an interview with law enforcement, Stephanie Nagel "had inconsistencies in her answers and eventually stopped cooperating with the investigation," police said.

She was then arrested and transported to the Jasper County Jail.

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing late Friday. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 219-866-7602.