7-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in East Chicago Early Tuesday Morning, Officials Say

A 7-year-old was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in East Chicago, Indiana, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

At approximately 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Pennsylvania St., police responded to several calls of shots fired, officials said.

Investigators from the coroner's office were subsequently dispatched to St. Catherine's Hospital Emergency Room in East Chicago for a 7-year-old gunshot victim.

The boy was identified as Jermiah Moore, 7, the coroner's office said. Officials said he died of a gunshot wound and ruled his manner of death a homicide.

No additional details have been provided at this time.