7-Year-Old Girl Killed, Younger Sister Wounded in Shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her 6-year-old sister was wounded when the pair were shot Sunday afternoon while sitting in a parked car on Chicago's Northwest Side, according to police.

The shooting took place at around 2:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue in the city's Belmont Central neighborhood, officials said. The young girls were in a car parked on the street when an unknown offender shot them, police said.

The 7-year-old girl shot in the chest and torso, and taken to Loyola Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to police. The 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest and right armpit and taken to Loyola where she was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The girls' grandmother Regina Broughton identified the 7-year-old as Serenity Broughton and the younger child as Aubrey Broughton.

Chicago police asked for the public's help in finding the person or people responsible for the shooting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"To say that I'm saddened and outraged would be an understatement. I can only hope that every resident in this city is as angry, saddened and outraged as I am at this time," said Officer Brian McDermott, Chief of Operations for the Chicago Police Department.

McDermott noted that officials do not believe the girls were the intended targets of the shooting, but were likely rather caught in the crossfire. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting as authorities continue to investigate.

Police asked that anyone with information submit a tip, which can be sent anonymously, to CPD or contact Area Five Detectives.

Community activist Andrew Holmes also said a $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.