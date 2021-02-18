7-Year-Old Girl Found Wandering Alone in Englewood, Police Say

A 7-year-old girl was found wandering alone in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Wednesday evening, police said.

According to police, the girl was spotted by a 46-year-old man in the 5900 block of South Peoria at approximately 5 p.m. without a coat or shoes.

The girl said she had left her home, according to officials.

Police said the girl was transported to Comer Children's Hospital for evaluation and placed in protective custody.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Department of Family Services was notified and detectives are investigating, officials said.