7-Year-Old Boy Shot in Roseland, Chicago Officials Say

A 7-year-old boy was brought to a local hospital after he was shot in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood on Sunday.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 10800 block of South State Street, but no further information was immediately made available.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, but no information on their condition was made public at this time.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least 285 minors have been shot in the city this year, 43 of whom have died.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.