7 teens hospitalized after shooting near Auburn Gresham church

Seven teens were hospitalized Saturday morning after a shooting near St. Sabina Church in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to police.

Officials said at around 2 a.m. Saturday, an unknown vehicle drove up near the church in the 1200 block of West 78th Place and an occupant inside opened fire towards a large crowd that had gathered.

Police said seven teens were struck by gunfire and transported to area hospitals, with one teen in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

The shooting comes two weeks before the church begins a weekly peace walk on Fridays in an anti-violence initiative.

Following the shooting, Fr. Michael Pfleger, the church's priest and a longtime social activist in Chicago, said parents must be aware of the children's whereabouts.

“This is not something police can stop, snap curfews can stop, programming can stop, jobs can stop. This has got to be parents knowing where the hell your kids are at. Young people making the right choices, not putting everything you’re doing on social media" Pfleger told NBC Chicago.

Pfleger said he is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter. There is currently no one in custody.