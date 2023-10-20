Irving Park

7 students hospitalized after pepper spray discharged at Irving Park elementary school

By Matt Stefanski

Seven students who attend an elementary school in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood were taken to area hospitals after pepper spray was discharged on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Chicago Fire Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying pepper spray was accidentally charged at John B. Murphy Elementary School, 3539 W. Grace St., in good condition. Seven students were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic, Swedish Covenant and Community First hospitals, according to CFD.

What caused the accidental discharged and whoever is responsible remained unclear.

