7 students hospitalized after pepper spray discharged at Irving Park elementary school

Seven students who attend an elementary school in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood were taken to area hospitals after pepper spray was discharged on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Chicago Fire Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying pepper spray was accidentally charged at John B. Murphy Elementary School, 3539 W. Grace St., in good condition. Seven students were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic, Swedish Covenant and Community First hospitals, according to CFD.

EMS plan one Murphy school is secured with 7 transports all students in good condition. Accidental discharge of "pepper spray" Illinois Masonic, Swedish Covenant and Community First Hospitals. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 20, 2023

What caused the accidental discharged and whoever is responsible remained unclear.