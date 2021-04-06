Englewood

7 Shot After Fight in Englewood, Police Say

Seven people were shot after a fight Monday night in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

About 11:10 p.m., they got into a fight on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Justine Street, when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the right foot and a 34-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on his right foot, police said. They were both taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

Local

Eric Holcomb 37 mins ago

Indiana Mask Mandate Ends Tuesday, Residents Still Advised to Wear Face Coverings

adam toledo 10 hours ago

13-Year-Old Boy Killed by Chicago Police Officer Remembered at Vigil

A 44-year-old man was struck in the right arm, a 39-year-old man was struck in the left arm and abdomen, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the torso, police said. They were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 44-year-old and the 28-year-old were in fair condition, and the 39-year-old was in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the left foot, left arm, and taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Another man, 31, took himself to Ignalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, police said. He was shot in the leg and was in good condition.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

EnglewoodChicago Policeenglewood shooting6800 south justine6800 south justine chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us