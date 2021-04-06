7 Shot After Fight in Englewood, Police Say

Seven people were shot after a fight Monday night in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

About 11:10 p.m., they got into a fight on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Justine Street, when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the right foot and a 34-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on his right foot, police said. They were both taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

A 44-year-old man was struck in the right arm, a 39-year-old man was struck in the left arm and abdomen, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the torso, police said. They were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 44-year-old and the 28-year-old were in fair condition, and the 39-year-old was in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the left foot, left arm, and taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Another man, 31, took himself to Ignalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, police said. He was shot in the leg and was in good condition.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.