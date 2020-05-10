7 Police Officers Injured During Altercation with Man in South Loop

A man has been charged after injuring seven Chicago police officers during an altercation Saturday in the South Loop.

Nathan Arrington, a 57-year-old from Hyde Park, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one felony county of resisting or obstructing an officer, police said. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for simple assault and criminal trespass to land.

Officers were called to a storage center in the 1300 block of S. Wabash at around 11:05 a.m. for reports of a male was causing disturbance in the lobby, police said.

Arrington refused to leave the property after being asked by the manager and then "threatened to harm him after stating his displeasure with their company policy," police said.

When officers arrived, he refused to leave and an altercation ensued in which seven officers were injured. Arrington was taken into custody around noon, police said.

Six officers suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene while one officer suffered a separated shoulder and knee injury before being transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Arrrington is set to appear in court for a bail hearing Sunday, according to police.