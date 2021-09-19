7 People, Including 5 Children, Injured in Semi and Minivan Crash Near Hampshire

Seven people, including five children, sustained injuries Saturday night when a semi and minivan collided on Illinois Route 72 near Hampshire, according to Kane County sheriff's deputies.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. near Walker Road, west of Hampshire. According to authorities, a semi was traveling eastbound on Route 72, approaching the intersection of Walker Road, when a Nissan Quest, heading north on Walker Road, failed to comply with a stop sign. The minivan was attempting to turn west onto Walker Road, authorities said. The semi, which had the right of way, was unable to stop and struck the minivan.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver of the semi, a 59-year-old man of Carpentersville, was uninjured. The van's driver, Michele Sotelo, 22, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said.

An adult female passenger suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rockford hospital. Four boys, each 5 years old or younger, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

An 8-year-old boy riding in the minivan was flown from an Elgin hospital to a Chicago-area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating, authorities determined only one child was restrained in a child safety seat, police said. Sotelo, the driver of the minivan, was given several citations, according to authorities.

Police don't believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.