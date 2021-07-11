dusable lake shore drive

7 People, Including 4 Children, Injured in Crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A total of seven people, including four children, sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday evening, fire officials said.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. near LaSalle Drive. According to police, a Dodge traveling northbound struck another Dodge. One of those vehicles then struck a Lexus.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Three adults and four children were injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One child and one adult were listed in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. Two adults and three children were said to be in fair-to-serious condition.

Local

west rogers park 2 hours ago

Man Arrested After Pulling Knife on CPD Officers in West Rogers Park

One Tail at a Time 2 hours ago

Chicago Animal Shelter Seeks Foster Homes After Partial Ceiling Collapse at Facility

Additional information about the crash wasn't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

dusable lake shore drivecrashdusable lake shore drive crashdusable lsd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us