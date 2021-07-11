7 People, Including 4 Children, Injured in Crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A total of seven people, including four children, sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday evening, fire officials said.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. near LaSalle Drive. According to police, a Dodge traveling northbound struck another Dodge. One of those vehicles then struck a Lexus.

Three adults and four children were injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One child and one adult were listed in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. Two adults and three children were said to be in fair-to-serious condition.

Additional information about the crash wasn't immediately available.