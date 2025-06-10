Welcome back to Chicago, Jack in the Box.

The iconic fast food chain will open as many as 10 new locations in the city and suburbs over the next two years as part of a "strategic expansion into Chicago," the restaurant previously announced. And according to the Jack in the Box website, two of its newest suburban locations are set to open as early as July.

Other locations in and around Chicago will open in August and September, the site said. The full list of confirmed new restaurants and dates can be found below, according to the Jack in the Box website:

Carol Stream: 441 E. Geneva Rd., opening Aug. 2025

Chicago: 7807 S. Cicero Ave., opening Sept. 2025

Countryside: 5656 s. La Grange Rd., opening Aug. 2025

Lake in the Hills: 320 N. Randall Rd., opening Sept. 2025

Naperville: 1600 E. Ogden. Ave., opening July 2025

New Lenox: 672 E. Lincoln Hwy., opening Aug. 2025

Plainfield: 2101 Rte. 59, opening July 2025

The California-based fast foot restaurant had also previously said a Tinley Park location would open, though that wasn't listed on the website. It wasn't immediately clear where or if other locations were planned, and Jack in the Box did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

The new restaurants mark the first time in over 40 years that the brand will have a presence in the Chicago area, the company said in a recent release, calling it a "highly anticipated return to the Chicagoland market."

“This strategic expansion into Chicago allows us to not only satisfy long-standing customer demand for our brand, but also to become a key member in the region’s thriving restaurant scene,” Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris said in the release. “We’re excited to bring our unique menu where customers can order any item at any time – day or night and we’re confident Jack in the Box will quickly become a favorite local destination.”

According to the release, the chain will also expand into new markets including Utah, Kentucky, Arkansas, Montana, Wyoming, Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Mexico.

The new Chicago area locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru and mobile ordering options and will be open 24-hours a day and feature the chain's iconic late-night "24/7 craveable menu." Other popular Jack in the Box menu items include burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes and breakfast.

In January, Jack in the Box announced it was adding new Jack Wrap flavors onto menus, including a Fajita Jack Wrap and a Caesar Jack Wrap.