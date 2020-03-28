7 New Deaths, 251 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana

Seven new deaths and 251 coronavirus cases were reported Saturday in Indiana, bringing the total of cases statewide to 1,232, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

State leaders previously announced seven deaths and 336 new cases of the virus on Friday. A total of 87 cases have been reported in Northwest Indiana as of Saturday, including 68 cases in Lake County, nine cases in Porter County, five cases in Jasper County, four cases in LaPorte County and one case in Newton County.

Indiana implemented a “stay-at-home” order this week, and state officials are warning that the spike in coronavirus cases is expected to continue.

The state’s “stay-at-home” order will be in effect until at least April 6, and all non-essential businesses have been ordered to close by the governor’s office.