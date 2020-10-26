Marquette Park

7-Month-Old Found Safely With Babysitter After Being Reported Missing in SUV Theft

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Chicago police say a 7-month-old baby who was allegedly in an SUV stolen from in front of a Marquette Park convenience store was later found safe with a babysitter, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The child was first reported missing Monday afternoon after an SUV was stolen at approximately 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of 71st and California. Chicago police say preliminary reports indicated a 30-year-old woman had exited her vehicle in front of a convenience store, leaving the baby inside.

Authorities say a man then allegedly took the vehicle and fled northbound on California with the baby inside.

Officers found the vehicle at approximately 2:40 p.m., but the baby was not in the SUV.

Later Monday, officials reported that the baby had been found safely. In a subsequent update, a Chicago police spokesperson said that the baby had been found with a babysitter.

Further details were not immediately made available, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

