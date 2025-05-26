Two Chicago police officers were among seven people injured in a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash in South Austin.

According to Chicago police, the officers were traveling in a marked squad car with emergency lights and sirens activated in the 400 block of South Cicero at approximately 11:16 p.m. Sunday when they struck a gray sedan that was attempting to turn onto the roadway.

The marked squad car then struck a black SUV that was in the northbound lanes of South Cicero, while the gray sedan struck another red SUV, police said.

The two police officers that were in the squad car were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. At least five other individuals, all of whom were in the black SUV, were also hospitalized in good condition.

Citations were issued in the crash, while other information on the crash has yet to be released.