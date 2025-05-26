Austin

7 injured, including 2 CPD officers, in multi-vehicle Austin crash

Five individuals in one of the vehicles were hospitalized in good condition, police said

By NBC Chicago Staff

A Chicago police vehicle sits at an intersection in front of two crashed vehicles on Cicero Avenue.
Citizen App

Two Chicago police officers were among seven people injured in a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash in South Austin.

According to Chicago police, the officers were traveling in a marked squad car with emergency lights and sirens activated in the 400 block of South Cicero at approximately 11:16 p.m. Sunday when they struck a gray sedan that was attempting to turn onto the roadway.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The marked squad car then struck a black SUV that was in the northbound lanes of South Cicero, while the gray sedan struck another red SUV, police said.

The two police officers that were in the squad car were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. At least five other individuals, all of whom were in the black SUV, were also hospitalized in good condition.

Citations were issued in the crash, while other information on the crash has yet to be released.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Austin
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us