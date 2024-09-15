7 injured in Lincoln Park crash, Chicago police say

Chicago police say seven individuals were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a sedan was driving north in the 2000 block of North Halsted at approximately 3:07 a.m. when it collided with another vehicle.

One of the vehicles had five individuals inside, all of whom were transported to area hospitals with unspecified injuries, police said.

The second vehicle had two individuals inside, and both suffered “minor injuries,” according to Chicago police.

Citations are pending in the case, and an investigation remains underway.