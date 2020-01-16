7 Injured After Possible Drunk Driver Crashes Into CTA Bus

Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday after a possible drunk driver slammed into a CTA bus in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on the Near West Side.

About 11:30 p.m., a black BMW X3 was southbound at a high rate of speed on Damen Avenue when it crashed into the back of a northbound CTA bus that was turning left onto Taylor Street, Chicago police said.

The BMW then jumped the median and drove into the northbound lane before hitting a pole, police said.

Of the 13 people on the bus, five men and two women between 27 and 53 years old were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. None of their injuries were believed to be serious.

The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old man, was uninjured, police said. He was taken into custody following the crash.

Area Central detectives are investigating the case as a possible DUI, police said. Charges were pending Thursday.