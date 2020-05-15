7 Illinois Secretary of State Facilities to Reopen for Drive-Through Sticker Renewal

Beginning Tuesday, seven Illinois Secretary of State facilities, including three in Chicago, will reopen to offer drive-through vehicle registration sticker renewals, Secretary of State Jesse White said Friday.

The facilities will only offer sticker renewals and only via drive-through, according to White's office. Currently all expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations have been extended "at least 90 days" after all drivers services locations reopen.

White indicated the drive-through service is the first step "in a comprehensive reopening plan that will be announced shortly" to include protections for customers and employees.

“My commitment is to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White in a statement. “This first step in a reopening plan adheres to this commitment.”

The seven drive-through facilities, selected for drive-through accessibility, are located in Chicago North, Chicago South, Chicago West, Rockford-Central, Macomb, Springfield-Dirksen and Tilton.

According to the Secretary of State's office:

Hours of operation at Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West will be Monday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cash will not be accepted.

Hours of operation at Rockford-Central, Macomb and Tilton will be Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Hours of operation at Springfield-Dirksen are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

White said all employees will wear face masks and customers are encouraged to wear masks. He encourages residents to renew vehicle registration stickers online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com if possible.