7 Hospitalized After Crash Between CTA Bus, School Bus

Authorities responded to an accident involving a school bus and a CTA bus on Chicago's Far South Side early Monday.

The crash took place near the intersection of East 118th Street and South Avenue O in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood, Chicago fire officials tweeted at around 7:45 a.m.

Seven people were taken to area hospitals in good condition, according to the fire department, adding that the incident warranted an EMS Plan 1, with five ambulances called to the scene.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

