There's still more than 50 days of summer left -- but one shop is already in Pumpkin Spice mode.

Tuesday, 7-Eleven rolled out in their Pumpkin Spice line of coffee drinks at all participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations across the country, a press release said.

According to the chain, the seasonal drinks the roll out this year is "earlier than ever before."

"Fall flavor fanatics rejoice," the release said. "It may be the first day of August but the fall flavors are already here."

According to the release, participating stores will offer Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin-flavored syrup through Oct. 31.

"It may not quite feel like fall outside yet, but it sure can taste like fall as we enjoy the first Pumpkin Spice Latte of the season," said 7-Eleven senior vice president, merchandising Dennis Phelps.

The convenience store will also offer Apple Cider Donuts, as part of their fall menu, for a limited time, the release said.

Last year, popular coffee chain Starbucks released their Pumpkin Spice Latte Aug. 30.