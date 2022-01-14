7 Drug Overdoses Reported in 24-Hour Span, Kankakee Officials Say

City officials in Kankakee say seven drug overdoses, including two that were fatal, occurred during a 24-hour period from Thursday evening to Friday night.

First responders with the Kankakee fire and police departments were called to the first overdose at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday evening.

Less than eight hours later, police and fire personnel responded to the 600 block of West Station Street regarding three people who were said to have overdosed. A 37-year-old man was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

Two female victims were taken to area hospitals, authorities said.

Then, at approximately 3:30 a.m., authorities responded to a call of two overdose victims in the 600 block of North Hammes Avenue. Both subjects were revived at the scene and transported to area hospitals, according to authorities.

In the final incident, at approximately 10 a.m., emergency responders were called to a home in the 1700 block of Cedar Street for a 20-year-old woman who was reported to not be breathing. Paramedics were unable to revive the victim, and she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to city officials, the six victims who overdosed Friday were believed to have been together in the hours prior to the incidents.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the Kankakee Police Department and Kankakee County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 815-933-0426.