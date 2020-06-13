Greater Grand Crossing

7 Displaced in Greater Grand Crossing 2-Alarm Fire

An extra-alarm fire left seven people displaced Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Media

Chicago Fire Department

Chicago firefighters respond to an extra-alarm fire June 13, 2020, in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue

" data-ellipsis="false">

An extra-alarm fire left seven people displaced Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 2:27 a.m. on the third floor of a three-story apartment building in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The blaze was under control shortly before 3 a.m., the fire department said.

Local

chicago shooting 10 hours ago

2 Injured in Police-Involved Shooting on Chicago’s South Side

Payday loans 12 hours ago

NBC 5 Responds: Payday Loans and the Pandemic

No injuries were reported, but the Illinois Department of Human Services was called to assist five adults and two children with housing, according to fire officials. Warming buses were also brought to the scene for affected residents.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Greater Grand CrossingChicago FireFire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us